Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, STAA, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total of 72,004 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 8,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,300 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 1,694 contracts, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 26,973 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

