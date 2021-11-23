Markets
ORCL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, MBI, FSLY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 31,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, MBI options, or FSLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ORCL MBI FSLY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular