Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, MBI, FSLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 31,818 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring December 03, 2021, with 4,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,200 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MBIA Inc. (Symbol: MBI) options are showing a volume of 1,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 197,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of MBI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of MBI. Below is a chart showing MBI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) options are showing a volume of 17,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, MBI options, or FSLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

