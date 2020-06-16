Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ORCL, IFF, FLIR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 90,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.5% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring June 26, 2020, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) options are showing a volume of 8,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 815,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of IFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 981,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,300 underlying shares of IFF. Below is a chart showing IFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR) options are showing a volume of 9,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 963,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of FLIR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 4,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 435,300 underlying shares of FLIR. Below is a chart showing FLIR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, IFF options, or FLIR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

