Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OPK, TRHC, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK), where a total volume of 21,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,900 underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (Symbol: TRHC) options are showing a volume of 1,034 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 103,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of TRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 15, 2021, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of TRHC. Below is a chart showing TRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 13,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $222.50 strike put option expiring July 02, 2021, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $222.50 strike highlighted in orange:

