Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OPEN, UWMC, SNOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Opendoor Technologies Inc (Symbol: OPEN), where a total volume of 97,176 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.6% of OPEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 11,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OPEN. Below is a chart showing OPEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 12,970 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,100 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 14,784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring November 12, 2021, with 882 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

