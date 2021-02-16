Notable Tuesday Option Activity: ONB, MSTR, PENN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), where a total volume of 6,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 605,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.6% of ONB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 6,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 603,000 underlying shares of ONB. Below is a chart showing ONB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 10,752 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 94.7% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1900 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 41,279 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 10,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONB options, MSTR options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.