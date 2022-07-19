Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, SKX, STWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total of 3,040 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 304,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 440,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,300 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 7,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 727,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD) options are showing a volume of 15,235 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of STWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of STWD. Below is a chart showing STWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

