Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, FSLR, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 2,689 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 305,600 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 38,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 14,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,161 contracts, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares or approximately 85.6% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,695 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 42 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4,200 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

