Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, DDOG, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 1,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 176,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 17,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 9,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,502 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, DDOG options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.