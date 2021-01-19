Markets
OLED

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, DDOG, FSLR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 1,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 176,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.8% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 295,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 17,830 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 9,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 939,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 18,502 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 1,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, DDOG options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OLED DDOG FSLR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular