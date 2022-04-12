Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NYMT, PWR, SWTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: NYMT), where a total of 15,174 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.7% of NYMT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 7,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,100 underlying shares of NYMT. Below is a chart showing NYMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 5,447 contracts, representing approximately 544,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,500 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) saw options trading volume of 1,787 contracts, representing approximately 178,700 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 441,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NYMT options, PWR options, or SWTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

