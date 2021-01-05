Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, NFLX, GMS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 136,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 222% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 13,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 76,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 6,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.8% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

