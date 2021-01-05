Markets
NVDA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, NFLX, GMS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 136,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 222% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 13,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 76,151 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214.2% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 6,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.8% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, NFLX options, or GMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA NFLX GMS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular