Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, AZO, REGN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total of 137,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.1% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 5,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,700 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 2,597 contracts, representing approximately 259,700 underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,955 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1130 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 7,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 799,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

