Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, AVAV, LPX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 325,646 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 18,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV) options are showing a volume of 937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 93,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,100 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) options are showing a volume of 5,243 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 524,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of LPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 946,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,800 underlying shares of LPX. Below is a chart showing LPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

