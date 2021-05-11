Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, PVH, UHS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 28,742 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 7,023 contracts, representing approximately 702,300 underlying shares or approximately 74.6% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,100 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) saw options trading volume of 3,987 contracts, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of UHS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 611,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of UHS. Below is a chart showing UHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

