Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, GTT, TJX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 20,083 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT) saw options trading volume of 4,278 contracts, representing approximately 427,800 underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,500 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX) saw options trading volume of 22,806 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of TJX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,300 underlying shares of TJX. Below is a chart showing TJX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

