Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, DHI, FE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total volume of 8,861 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 886,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) saw options trading volume of 13,490 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

And FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) options are showing a volume of 30,226 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of FE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 24,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of FE. Below is a chart showing FE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

NUE DHI FE

