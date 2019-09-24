Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NUE, ANET, UNIT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 9,324 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 932,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,700 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 2,666 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 618,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,400 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) options are showing a volume of 8,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 834,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of UNIT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,200 underlying shares of UNIT. Below is a chart showing UNIT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

