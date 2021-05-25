Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NTNX, XOM, LVS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total of 9,749 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 974,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 28, 2021, with 1,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 108,209 contracts, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 936,900 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 23,930 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

