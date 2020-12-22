Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NTNX, MU, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX), where a total volume of 12,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring December 24, 2020, with 2,472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,200 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 79,300 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 11,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 12,214 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NTNX options, MU options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

