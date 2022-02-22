Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NSC, AMBA, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), where a total volume of 5,601 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) saw options trading volume of 2,396 contracts, representing approximately 239,600 underlying shares or approximately 45% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $109 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $109 strike highlighted in orange:
And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 149,012 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 14,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
