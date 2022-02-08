Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NRZ, NTLA, TDG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), where a total of 38,577 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of NRZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 17,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of NRZ. Below is a chart showing NRZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 7,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 746,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,705 contracts, representing approximately 170,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 267,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

