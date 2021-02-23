Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NRG, WMT, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total volume of 28,017 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.8% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 20,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 80,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.4% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $136 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 3,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,200 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $136 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 45,896 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.5% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 4,435 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

