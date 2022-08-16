Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NRG, BBY, MPC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), where a total of 25,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 11,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 20,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $64 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 31,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 510,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NRG options, BBY options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

