Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, OXY, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 757,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 136,401 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 31,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, OXY options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

