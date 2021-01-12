Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, OXY, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 7,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 757,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) saw options trading volume of 136,401 contracts, representing approximately 13.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 31,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 63,229 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,400 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, OXY options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

