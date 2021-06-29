Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, LULU, ADSK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,107 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 710,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 5,582 contracts, representing approximately 558,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 5,658 contracts, representing approximately 565,800 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring July 09, 2021, with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, LULU options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

