Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, AAL, TXT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 953,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 49,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 7,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 718,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AAL options, or TXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.