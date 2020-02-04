Markets
NOW

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOW, AAL, TXT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 9,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 953,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring February 07, 2020, with 737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 49,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,461 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,100 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) options are showing a volume of 7,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 718,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of TXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,400 underlying shares of TXT. Below is a chart showing TXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, AAL options, or TXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NOW AAL TXT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular