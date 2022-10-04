Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NOC, F, HES

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), where a total volume of 4,268 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 426,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,100 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 315,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 77.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 35,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) options are showing a volume of 9,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.5% of HES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of HES. Below is a chart showing HES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

