Markets
NKE

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, WDC, XEC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 32,684 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 18,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) options are showing a volume of 9,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of XEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of XEC. Below is a chart showing XEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, WDC options, or XEC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKE WDC XEC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular