Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, WDC, XEC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 32,684 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 18,046 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 2,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) options are showing a volume of 9,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 922,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of XEC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 5,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,200 underlying shares of XEC. Below is a chart showing XEC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

