Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, V, FISV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 56,777 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.1% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 28,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 33,683 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring July 29, 2022, with 4,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,400 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) saw options trading volume of 14,108 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $104 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,400 underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $104 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, V options, or FISV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.