Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, SWKS, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 31,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 34,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 18,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SWKS options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.