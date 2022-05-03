Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, SWKS, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 31,781 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.7% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,500 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 8,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 833,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 1,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,300 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 34,957 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $187.50 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 18,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $187.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, SWKS options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

