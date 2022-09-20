Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, BAC, ORCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 31,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) saw options trading volume of 164,753 contracts, representing approximately 16.5 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 23, 2022, with 20,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 40,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NKE options, BAC options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.