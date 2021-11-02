Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NKE, AMGN, ULTA

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 28,884 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 3,470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 347,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 12,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 4,262 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 906,870 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $385 strike put option expiring November 05, 2021, with 200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

