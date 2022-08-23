Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, REI, LIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 99,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Ring Energy Inc (Symbol: REI) options are showing a volume of 29,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.1% of REI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of REI. Below is a chart showing REI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 4,384 contracts, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares or approximately 125.2% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

