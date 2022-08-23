Markets
NFLX

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, REI, LIVN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 99,371 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Ring Energy Inc (Symbol: REI) options are showing a volume of 29,952 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.1% of REI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4.50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of REI. Below is a chart showing REI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 4,384 contracts, representing approximately 438,400 underlying shares or approximately 125.2% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, REI options, or LIVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLXREILIVN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular