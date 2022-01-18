Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, MSTR, PING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 59,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 5,673 contracts, representing approximately 567,300 underlying shares or approximately 142.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ping Identity Holding Corp (Symbol: PING) saw options trading volume of 10,284 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.6% of PING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,600 underlying shares of PING. Below is a chart showing PING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MSTR options, or PING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.