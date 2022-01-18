Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, MSTR, PING

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 59,175 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.9% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 5,673 contracts, representing approximately 567,300 underlying shares or approximately 142.5% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $475 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,300 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $475 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ping Identity Holding Corp (Symbol: PING) saw options trading volume of 10,284 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 127.6% of PING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 805,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 9,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,600 underlying shares of PING. Below is a chart showing PING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, MSTR options, or PING options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.