Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, FANG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 75,845 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.4% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 9,071 contracts, representing approximately 907,100 underlying shares or approximately 67.4% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1210 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 10,029 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GOOG options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

