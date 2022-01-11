Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 46,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 157.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 18,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 153.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1850 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 35,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GOOG options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

