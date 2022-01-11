Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NFLX, GOOG, DISH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 46,983 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 157.7% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 2,829 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 18,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 153.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1850 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1850 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 35,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 147.9% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 11,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, GOOG options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

