Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NET, PVH, WGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total volume of 22,718 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 6,453 contracts, representing approximately 645,300 underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 973,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) options are showing a volume of 3,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 365,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 595,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

