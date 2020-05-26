Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NERV, TSLA, FB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (Symbol: NERV), where a total volume of 15,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 202.5% of NERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 745,070 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 537,100 underlying shares of NERV. Below is a chart showing NERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 251,442 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 159.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 21,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

And Facebook Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 412,218 contracts, representing approximately 41.2 million underlying shares or approximately 154.9% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 34,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NERV options, TSLA options, or FB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

