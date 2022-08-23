Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEOG, RLMD, DE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), where a total volume of 38,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.3% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 19,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Relmada Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLMD) saw options trading volume of 2,368 contracts, representing approximately 236,800 underlying shares or approximately 95.1% of RLMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 248,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,766 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,600 underlying shares of RLMD. Below is a chart showing RLMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) saw options trading volume of 14,291 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 93.7% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

