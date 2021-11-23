Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEO, INTU, CPRT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO), where a total volume of 4,591 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 459,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.7% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 839,530 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,100 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 7,190 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 719,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,400 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

And Copart Inc (Symbol: CPRT) options are showing a volume of 4,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 428,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of CPRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 828,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CPRT. Below is a chart showing CPRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEO options, INTU options, or CPRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.