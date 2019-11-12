Markets
NEM

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BHVN, KWR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 37,720 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 9,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 2,876 contracts, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares or approximately 64% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR) options are showing a volume of 617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of KWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of KWR. Below is a chart showing KWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, BHVN options, or KWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEM BHVN KWR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular