Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BHVN, KWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 37,720 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 9,093 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,300 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (Symbol: BHVN) saw options trading volume of 2,876 contracts, representing approximately 287,600 underlying shares or approximately 64% of BHVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of BHVN. Below is a chart showing BHVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Quaker Chemical Corp. (Symbol: KWR) options are showing a volume of 617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of KWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,500 underlying shares of KWR. Below is a chart showing KWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEM options, BHVN options, or KWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

