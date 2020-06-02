Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NDLS, RH, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS), where a total volume of 5,415 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.7% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,700 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 12,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.7% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 17,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 98.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1450 strike call option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1450 strike highlighted in orange:

