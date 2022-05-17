Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, SNOW, UAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 11,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 28,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) saw options trading volume of 38,335 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 26,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

