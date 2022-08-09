Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NCR, FDX, MRTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total volume of 18,435 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.2% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 5,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,700 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 10,159 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 632 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: MRTX) options are showing a volume of 8,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of MRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,800 underlying shares of MRTX. Below is a chart showing MRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
