Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NCLH, SPWR, WBA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 126,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 19,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 15,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,900 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 36,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 4,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,800 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

