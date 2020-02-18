Markets
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NCLH, EXC, NEE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total of 11,112 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,600 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) options are showing a volume of 28,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of EXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 8,210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,000 underlying shares of EXC. Below is a chart showing EXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 9,487 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 948,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

