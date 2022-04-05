Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NCLH, BIIB, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total volume of 133,750 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 29,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,983 contracts, representing approximately 598,300 underlying shares or approximately 58% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,226 contracts, representing approximately 322,600 underlying shares or approximately 55% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 586,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NCLH options, BIIB options, or GNRC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.