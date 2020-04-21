Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NAT, MSFT, COST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordic American Tankers Ltd (Symbol: NAT), where a total volume of 43,869 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.4% of NAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 10,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NAT. Below is a chart showing NAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 397,445 contracts, representing approximately 39.7 million underlying shares or approximately 68.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 30,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 27,429 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.7% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring April 24, 2020, with 964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

