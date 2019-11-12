Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MYL, ATVI, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL), where a total volume of 39,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 38,674 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 4,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 638,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

