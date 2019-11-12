Markets
MYL

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MYL, ATVI, ADSK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL), where a total volume of 39,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.6% of MYL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MYL. Below is a chart showing MYL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 38,674 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.3% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $54.50 strike call option expiring November 22, 2019, with 4,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 487,400 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $54.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) options are showing a volume of 6,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 638,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 702 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,200 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MYL options, ATVI options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MYL ATVI ADSK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular