Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MTSI, DE, AAWW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI), where a total volume of 2,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 272,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,500 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 894,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: AAWW) options are showing a volume of 3,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 301,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of AAWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 655,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of AAWW. Below is a chart showing AAWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MTSI options, DE options, or AAWW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.